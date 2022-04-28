Arunachal: Bailey Bridge at Mebo Collapses

The Bailey bridge over Ngopok Korong River along the Mebo-Dhola road under Mebo sub-division in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh collapsed on Wednesday.

Road communication between Pasighat and Lower Mebo has been disrupted after the incident.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a boulder-laden dumper truck with three people on board was passing through the 'weak' bridge. Notably, three people including the driver escaped with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the locals have demanded officials of the public works department to take prompt initiative to restore road communication by constructing a sub-way. They also demanded re-construction of the collapsed bridge immediately.

They have also alleged that due to the negligence of the concerned authority, the decades-old bridge was in a dilapidated condition.

Local MLA of 39th Mebo, Lombo Tayeng has also personally instructed the department to complete the alternative diversion bridge. Officials of the Public Works Department informed that a diversion has been made near the river for traffic movement.

The villages that have been affected due to the incident are Borguly, Serum, Kongkul, Namsing, Mer and Gadum in East Siang district and Bijari, Anpum, Banggo, Kebang area in Lower Dibang Valley district. Supply of food, medicines and other essential commodities to these villages is likely to be affected during the coming monsoon as there is no alternate route to reach the Mebo-sub division.

