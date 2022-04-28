QUAD Summit to be Held on May 24

The summit of leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) nations that include United States (US), Australia, Japan and India will be held in Tokyo on May 24.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that US President Joe Biden will visit Japan on May 22. As part of the visit, he will meet the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 23, and take part in the summit of the QUAD nations' leaders on May 24.

The trip will build on more than a year of intensive diplomacy with the Indo-Pacific, including the US-ASEAN summit on May 12-13 in Washington.

US President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan on May 20-24 to boost cooperation between the US and the two nations, the White House announced on Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Biden will also meet with the leaders of the QUAD grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States.

In September last year, Biden had hosted Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and then Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga at the White House for the first-ever in-person Leaders' Summit of the Quad.

