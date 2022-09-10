Arunachal: Kibithu Military Garrison Named after General Bipin Rawat

As a mark of honour to the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) late General Bipin Rawat, the Kibithu military garrison in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh was named as “General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison” on Saturday.

The 22 km-road stretch from Walong to Kibithu was also dedicated as “Gen Bipin Rawat Marg” by the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A grand gate built in local traditional architectural style, was inaugurated by state Governor Brig. (Retd) B.D. Mishra.

Apart from this, as a mark of respect to the extraordinary services of General Rawat and the contributions of the armed forces for protecting the borders of Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 10 crores was allotted to make Gen Rawat Garrison as one of the best in the country.

Meanwhile, Ms Tarini, the daughter of Gen Rawat who was also present at the event unveiled a life size mural of Gen Bipin Rawat at Kibithu.