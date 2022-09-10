Arunachal: Kibithu Military Garrison Named after General Bipin Rawat

As a mark of honour to the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) late General Bipin Rawat, the Kibithu military garrison in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh was named as “General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison” on Saturday.
The 22 km-road stretch from Walong to Kibithu was also dedicated as “Gen Bipin Rawat Marg” by the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
A grand gate built in local traditional architectural style, was inaugurated by state Governor Brig. (Retd) B.D. Mishra.
Apart from this, as a mark of respect to the extraordinary services of General Rawat and the contributions of the armed forces for protecting the borders of Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 10 crores was allotted to make Gen Rawat Garrison as one of the best in the country.
Meanwhile, Ms Tarini, the daughter of Gen Rawat who was also present at the event unveiled a life size mural of Gen Bipin Rawat at Kibithu.
'To honour late General Bipin Rawat's selfless service to a grateful nation, a solemn dedication ceremony was held at Kibithu on 10 Sep 2022. The event was graced by the Honourable Governor and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Senior Military and Civilian dignitaries and the daughters of General Bipin Rawat’, an official statement said.
It may be mentioned that Gen Rawat died in a chopper crash last year in December along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military personnel.
Gen Rawat commanded his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles as a Colonel at Kibithu from 1999-2000 and contributed immensely to strengthening the security structure of Kibithu, a small hamlet on the banks of the Lohit Valley.