Centre Writes to 5 States over Increase in Covid-19 Cases

The central government on Friday wrote to five states Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram over the increase in Covid-19 cases last week.

The centre has asked the five states to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required.

In his letter to the five states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised them to continue monitoring the spread of infectiom in view of the significant decline in COVID-19 cases.

Bhushan also stressed on the need to follow the five-fold strategy, Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

"lt is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread & evolution," the letter read.

