Several Landslides Reported In Meghalaya, 2 Dead

Two people, including a 14-year-old minor, were killed in unprecedented landslides that occurred in Meghalaya on Monday.

As per reports, there were about seven landslides in several areas of the state. Two people lost their lives at Mawlat village under Mawkynrew block in East Khasi Hills district.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Kshiar (14) of Mawlat village and Dilibon Tangsang (35) of Mawkria village.

The mishap happened when they were passing thought the area.

In another incident, two houses along with two shops were damaged in a landslide at Umblai village.

Another landslide in Lyngshing village reportedly destroyed five houses. One person suffered injuries too.

Thangbnai-Mawlyngot, Shillong –Dawki Road, Mawphlang Balat Road under Mawsynram Block and Wahumkhrah river near Lawmali Quarter also witnessed landslides.

