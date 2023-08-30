Arunachal MLA Writes To PM Modi Amid China's Annex Attempt

"As you know, India is engaged in combat with an aggressive PRC along the Indo-Tibetan border in the Himalayas and 20 of Indian Army personnel gave their lives while defending India’s frontiers against the PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020. Prior to this, you have emphasized that no one can seize an inch of India’s land. Referring to the India-PRC standoff in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier stated that the government is committed to ensuring that not a single inch of India’s soil is compromised," the Congress MLA wrote.