China Proves “Age Of Expansionism" is NOT Over; Releases New Map Claiming Arunachal as its Territory

China has released the “2023 edition of the standard map of China” on August 28 which incorporates contentious territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea region.
The unveiling of its updated “standard map” has caused a stir, raising diplomatic concerns and has rekindled existing disputes.
The new updated map was released by the Ministry of Natural Resources. The territorial claims on China’s western borders, as also the so-called nine-dash line covering the entire South China Sea, are shown on the map as in previous editions. Also as in previous maps, a “tenth dash” is placed east of Taiwan, underlining Beijing’s claims over the island.
The inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, both areas that have long been subject to conflicting claims between China and India is of particular significance and will potentially inflame more tensions.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that "the age of expansionism is over" post the Galwan valley clash, China has proved otherwise - with its new standard map clearly including a internal part of India .
Arunachal Pradesh, despite China's assertions of it as South Tibet, has steadfastly remained an integral part of India. India has consistently reiterated this stance. India has repeatedly said that the state of Arunachal Pradesh has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of the country.
The latest map follows Beijing in April announcing it would “standardise” the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, including a town close to the Arunachal Pradesh capital of Itanagar. This was the third such list “renaming” places in Arunachal Pradesh, and was seen by observers as a response to India holding events in the lead-up to the G-20 summit in the State, which Beijing had opposed.
The 2023 map, State media reported, was released during what is being called “National Mapping Awareness Publicity Week” in China.
Following the release of the standard map for public use, the Ministry of Natural Resources will also release “digital maps and navigation and positioning” for use in various fields including “location-based services, precision agriculture, platform economy and intelligent connected vehicles,” the report said.
“This map is compiled based on the drawing method of national boundaries of China and various countries in the world," state-run Global Times said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Moreover, China’s assertion of Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory and its continued pursuit of integrating the island into its fold further heightens tensions in the region.