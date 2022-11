A massive fire broke out at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The fire broke out at 2nd mile area of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

Over 20 shops and restaurants in the area were gutted in the fire, stated reports.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out near Police Beat Post in Namsai.

Several cylinders have been burst in the fire.