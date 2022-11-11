Tripura Will Get NCB Zonal Office: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday announced that the state will get a zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Highlighting his government’s tough stance against the drugs menace in Tripura, CM Saha said, “A zonal office of NCB is to be established in the state.”

Addressing reporters after a key state-level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) in capital Agartala yesterday he reiterated his government’s “zero tolerance policy against drugs dealers”.

The Tripura CM further said, “Cooperation from narcotics control bureau will be there”, vowing to make the state 100 per cent drug-free.

It may be noted that Union home minister Amit Shah had announced in October that there will separate NCB zones constituted in Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, the Centre has repeatedly held out a zero tolerance policy against drugs consumption, smuggling and peddling in the Northeast.