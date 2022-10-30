Arunachal Paper Leak Case: APPSC Suspends 3 Officers

Three officers of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) have been suspended in the APPSC paper leak case.

Three officers of the APPSC office namely Bate Koyi, Deputy Secretary (Establishment), Joram Nagu, Under Secretary (Establishment) and Debhasish Dey, Private Secretary have been suspended under the provision of article 371H under the constitution of India.

Earlier on October 29, two more officials, namely Nima Tondrang, joint secretary (Establishment) and Swaroop Bhattacharjee, private assistant, were suspended in connection with the APPSC paper leak case, informed the APPSC officials.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra and submitted the recommendation of the state Cabinet on the APPSC paper leakage case regarding the provisions under Article 317 of the Constitution to terminate and suspend the staff and officers of APPSC.

The CBI team as reported had interacted with the state police and special investigation cell (SIC) to know the updates on the APPSC job scam.

Anand Mittal, SP, SIC told the media that though accused Akhilesh has been granted bail, he will cooperate in the investigation whenever called for interrogation.

Meanwhile, All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) in a press conference jointly declared 12 hours of protest on November 2 against the unenthusiastic behaviour of the authority in the APPSC fiasco.