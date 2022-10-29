Cop Among 3 Dies After 2 Landslides Hit Power Project in J&K

Three people, including a policeman and a JCB driver, died after two landslides hit an under-construction road in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the landslides also injured 15 people at under construction road of Rattle power project site.

The district SSP said, “JCB driver Manoj Kumar's body has been retrieved while we see two more bodies of engineer Sachin and a policeman Yaqoob. We have rescued another man, Ravi Roy, from the debris. Ten to 15 others sustained minor injuries in the two landslides.”

Following the first landslide, a rescue team rushed to the spot however, they were trapped after another landslide hit the area.