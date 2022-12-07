Arunachal Pradesh DFO Rescued Within 4 Hrs of Abduction

A senior forest official of Arunachal Pradesh was rescued by the state police within four hours of his abduction in West Kameng district. This was informed by an officer on Tuesday.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Bharat Reddy said, Bittem Darrang, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rupa forest division was abducted on Monday by four people however, eh was rescued within four hours. The police also arrested all the accused involved in the abduction.

The four persons arrested have been identified as Michael Tajo, Joy Flago, Monuruddin Ali and Sicilia Takam Tajo.