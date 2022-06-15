Arunachal Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed in Changlang District

The Changlang district administration of Arunachal Pradesh has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district in the wake of landslides caused by torrential rain at Margherita-Changlang road.

A landslide triggered by heavy showers led to a large portion of the Margherita-Changlang road near the Rang Frah temple area incurring damages on Tuesday. "In exercise of powers conferred upon me under section 144 CrPC, the prohibit movement of all types of vehicles in the aforementioned part of the road with immediate effect until further order," District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Sunny K Singh stated.

The Superintendent of Police also urged the police to carry out regular surveillance all throughout the day so as to ensure that the order is not violated till it is restored. Officials directed the commuters to take the Changlang-Khonsa-Deomali route if they are to proceed towards Assam in case of a medical emergency or any exigency.

Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh till June 17.

"Moisture incursion is very likely to continue due to strong lower level southerly/southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during June 13 to 17," IMD's senior scientist Sanjay O'Neill Shaw said.

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning/heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is most likely to continue over the Northeast till June 17.

