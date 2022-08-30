Arunachal: Prohibition on Dumping Garbage in Kameng River

The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) has served a notice to the deputy commissioner of East Kameng district asking the authority to ensure better waste management of solid wastes dumped into the Kameng River.

This step comes after a complaint was lodged by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR).

The pollution board directed the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) to immediately stop dumping solid wastes into the river, stating that solid wastes have to be managed as per provisions laid down in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

APSPCB member-secretary, Tapek Riba warned that necessary action will be initiated against the defaulter department as per relevant rules if it fails to follow the direction.

Riba said, “The solid wastes must be scientifically disposed of constituting various processes like segregation, collection and treatment and disposal in an environmentally sound manner.”

The board also banned throwing, burning or burying solid waste on the streets, open public spaces or in the drain, or water bodies. Further, the member-secretary directed the DC to submit an action taken report within a week.

Meanwhile, the YMCR urged the DC to expedite the construction of a material recycling facility and save the town from further pollution.