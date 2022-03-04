Arunachal: Protest held demanding release of Tapor Pullom

Massive protests were held against China in Monigong in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday demanding the release of Tapor Pullom who was reportedly taken into custody by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China in 2015.
The protest rally was organized by the All Shajee Youth Association in collaboration with the local unit of the Adi Bane Kebang supported by the family members of Pullom.
Carrying banners and placards, the protesters held peaceful protest rallies at Tato and Monigong. The protestors have demanded the Indian government and the Chinese counterpart to hold talks for Tapor Pullom’s safe return back home.
Tapor Pullom was captured by Chinese soldiers when he and his friend Taka Yorchi had ventured into a forest near the India-China border for a hunting expedition. However, Pullom’s friend Yorchi had managed to escape.
Meanwhile, the family members of Pullom have appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back home Pullom safely. The family members had also taken up the matter with the then Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju when he visited Monigong in November 2015 for border inspection.
Although, Pullom's family has been demanding the release of Tapor Pullom for the last few years, the matter was intensified after India secured the successful release of Mirom Taron, a 17-year-old youth from Tuting circle in Upper Siang district.
Taron had gone missing since January 18 while he was at the international border. On January 27, Chinese PLA handed over Taron to the Indian Army.
