Arunachal: Protest held demanding release of Tapor Pullom

Massive protests were held against China in Monigong in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday demanding the release of Tapor Pullom who was reportedly taken into custody by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China in 2015.

The protest rally was organized by the All Shajee Youth Association in collaboration with the local unit of the Adi Bane Kebang supported by the family members of Pullom.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesters held peaceful protest rallies at Tato and Monigong. The protestors have demanded the Indian government and the Chinese counterpart to hold talks for Tapor Pullom’s safe return back home.

Tapor Pullom was captured by Chinese soldiers when he and his friend Taka Yorchi had ventured into a forest near the India-China border for a hunting expedition. However, Pullom’s friend Yorchi had managed to escape.

Also Read: Sr. Advocate Aman Lekhi Resigns as Additional Solicitor Gen