Arunachal To Host 2-Day Tribal Film Festival

Arunachal Pradesh will be hosting its maiden International Tribal Film Festival (ITFF) on March 5 and March 6, where movies across different languages by tribal and non-tribal filmmakers would be screened.

The two-day festival is curated by Arunachal Pradesh government and supported by Directorate of Film Festivals, Information & Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India.

Films and documentaries dealing with the tribal art and culture would be showcased at the festival which will be held in Dirang at Picturetimes’s MDMT (mobile digital movie theatre).

The festival will also hold panel discussions on the importance of tribal films and the pros and cons of shooting in Northeast. An interactive session with the National Award-winning sound designer from the region, Debajit Gayan, will also be organised during the movie gala.

Assamese film "Semkhor" (in Dimasa language), "Crossing Bridges", which won the National Film Award for best film in Shertukpen language in 2013, "A Dog and his Man", National Award-winning Khasi film "Onataah", acclaimed 2021 bilingual Manipuri film "Nine Hills One Valley", and "Ma.Ama", the first Garo movie to win a National Award, are among the movies to be screened at the festival.

Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Inter State Border Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh, Minister of IPR and Printing of Arunachal Pradesh will be inaugurating the festival.

