Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Trying to 'Buy' 7 AAP MLAs to Topple Delhi Govt

In a shocking allegation levelled against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the party of attempting to "buy" seven MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
He further alleged that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to the MLAs in order to destabilise his government in the national capital.
The shocking revelations by Kejriwal was made in a post on social media platform 'X' on Saturday. He alleged that the BJP held discussions with the AAP lawmakers and warned of the imminent arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister in the Delhi liquor policy case.
Kejriwal alleged "Recently, they [BJP] has contacted 7 of our MLAs of Delhi and said - 'We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that, we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others also. After that, we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also come. Will give ₹ 25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket.'"
Despite the claim of contacting 21 MLAs, Mr Kejriwal insisted that the information available to the AAP suggests that only seven MLAs have been approached, and all of them have firmly declined the tempting offer.
"This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi," Mr Kejriwal stated. "In the last nine years, they hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not get any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly together. This time also these people will fail in their nefarious intentions."