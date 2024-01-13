Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by ED for Fourth Time in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a fourth summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection to the alleged liquor policy case, reports said on Saturday.
Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the ED on January 18 for questioning into the case, sources informed.
This comes after the third summon issued to the Delhi Chief Minister on January 3 which he reportedly failed to show up. The ED had issued its third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 of the previous year, concerning the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.
After skipping the third summons of the investigating agency Kejriwal, in his reply to the ED, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear on the summoned date, calling the notice "illegal."
Kejriwal also raised concerns about the agency's lack of response to his previous replies when he was summoned, and he had posed specific questions about the agency's investigation.
Accusing the ED of issuing fraudulent summons, Kejriwal stated that he has clarified to the probe agency the illegitimacy of their summons, emphasizing that his "honesty" is his greatest asset. The Delhi Chief Minister raised concerns about the timing of the notice, suggesting that it was strategically issued just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He implied that the BJP's intention behind this move was to hinder his participation in the election campaign.