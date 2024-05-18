Arvind Kejriwal Challenges PM Modi: "Arrest All AAP Leaders, I'll Be at BJP Hqs Tomorrow"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued a bold challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that he and his fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are being unfairly targeted by the BJP and its law enforcement agencies.
In a recent video statement, Kejriwal accused the BJP of systematically imprisoning AAP leaders, including himself, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh. He also mentioned the recent arrest of his former Personal Assistant Bibhav Kumar and the impending arrests of Raghav Chadda, Sourav Bharadwaj, and Atishi.
Kejriwal questioned the rationale behind these actions, stating, "What was our fault? Our only fault is we have arranged a good education system for poor children in the capital city and transformed the government schools. Our fault is we have made Mohalla clinics, renovated government hospitals, and arranged free medicines for Delhi people, and they are unable to do so. That’s why they are targeting us. We have made the life of Delhi people to the next level with 24 hours electricity, whereas previously there were power cuts for 10 hours."
He claimed that the BJP's motive is to halt the development initiatives undertaken by the AAP government. Kejriwal declared that he, along with all AAP ministers, MLAs, and MPs, would march to the BJP headquarters at 12 noon tomorrow, daring the authorities to arrest them all at once. "PM Modi, you cannot crush us. I challenge you. Put us behind the jail as per your wish," Kejriwal asserted.
The challenge has heightened political tensions and garnered significant attention, as Kejriwal calls out the BJP for allegedly using state machinery to stifle AAP's governance and progress in Delhi.