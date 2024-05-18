Arvind Kejriwal Challenges PM Modi: "Arrest All AAP Leaders, I'll Be at BJP Hqs Tomorrow"

Kejriwal questioned the rationale behind these actions, stating, "What was our fault? Our only fault is we have arranged a good education system for poor children in the capital city and transformed the government schools. Our fault is we have made Mohalla clinics, renovated government hospitals, and arranged free medicines for Delhi people, and they are unable to do so. That’s why they are targeting us. We have made the life of Delhi people to the next level with 24 hours electricity, whereas previously there were power cuts for 10 hours."