National

Kejriwal's Aide Detained for Alleged Assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal

This follows two days after Delhi Police registered a case against Bibhav Kumar based on Maliwal's complaint.
Kejriwal's Aide Detained for Alleged Assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal
Kejriwal's Aide Detained for Alleged Assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal
Pratidin Time

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Saturday detained Bibhav Kumar, an aide and former personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. This follows two days after Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar based on Maliwal's complaint.

In her complaint, Swati Maliwal alleged that on May 13, Bibhav Kumar slapped her 7–8 times and repeatedly kicked her in the chest and stomach when she visited the Chief Minister's residence.

Addressing the allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Friday that Maliwal was sent to the residence of Arvind Kejriwal by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of a conspiracy to fabricate "false accusations" against him. Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, speaking at a press conference, described Swati Maliwal as the "face and pawn" of BJP's plot. She emphasized that Arvind Kejriwal was fortunate not to be at the CM's residence when the incident occurred, suggesting that the conspiracy was aimed at discrediting him.

The case has sparked a political storm, with AAP leaders vehemently defending Kejriwal and accusing the BJP of orchestrating a smear campaign.

Kejriwal's Aide Detained for Alleged Assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal
"Kicked on Chest, Stomach", Swati Maliwal Alleges in FIR Against Kejriwal's Aide
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Police
Aam Aadmi party (AAP)
Swati Maliwal
Bibhav Kumar

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/kejriwals-aide-detained-for-alleged-assault-on-aap-mp-swati-maliwal
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com