Kejriwal's Aide Detained for Alleged Assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal

Addressing the allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Friday that Maliwal was sent to the residence of Arvind Kejriwal by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of a conspiracy to fabricate "false accusations" against him. Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, speaking at a press conference, described Swati Maliwal as the "face and pawn" of BJP's plot. She emphasized that Arvind Kejriwal was fortunate not to be at the CM's residence when the incident occurred, suggesting that the conspiracy was aimed at discrediting him.