Kejriwal's Aide Detained for Alleged Assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Saturday detained Bibhav Kumar, an aide and former personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. This follows two days after Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar based on Maliwal's complaint.
In her complaint, Swati Maliwal alleged that on May 13, Bibhav Kumar slapped her 7–8 times and repeatedly kicked her in the chest and stomach when she visited the Chief Minister's residence.
Addressing the allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Friday that Maliwal was sent to the residence of Arvind Kejriwal by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of a conspiracy to fabricate "false accusations" against him. Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, speaking at a press conference, described Swati Maliwal as the "face and pawn" of BJP's plot. She emphasized that Arvind Kejriwal was fortunate not to be at the CM's residence when the incident occurred, suggesting that the conspiracy was aimed at discrediting him.
The case has sparked a political storm, with AAP leaders vehemently defending Kejriwal and accusing the BJP of orchestrating a smear campaign.