Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail By Supreme Court In Liquor Policy Case

On August 5, the Delhi High Court upheld Kejriwal's arrest as "legal," dismissing his plea challenging the arrest. The High Court ruled that the CBI had gathered sufficient evidence and obtained the necessary sanction in April 2024 before proceeding with its investigation. The court also emphasized that there was no malice in the CBI's actions and pointed out Kejriwal's ability to influence witnesses, noting that some witnesses only felt secure in coming forward after his arrest.