Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail By Supreme Court In Liquor Policy Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a corruption case filed by the CBI concerning the alleged excise policy scam.
In its judgment, the court stated that "prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty." The verdict came after the court had reserved its decision on September 5, following arguments from Kejriwal's and the CBI's legal representatives.
During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CBI, raised objections to Kejriwal's decision to bypass the trial court and directly approach the Delhi High Court for bail, before escalating the matter to the Supreme Court.
On August 5, the Delhi High Court upheld Kejriwal's arrest as "legal," dismissing his plea challenging the arrest. The High Court ruled that the CBI had gathered sufficient evidence and obtained the necessary sanction in April 2024 before proceeding with its investigation. The court also emphasized that there was no malice in the CBI's actions and pointed out Kejriwal's ability to influence witnesses, noting that some witnesses only felt secure in coming forward after his arrest.
"The control and the influence which he has on the witnesses is prima facie borne out from the fact that these witnesses could muster the courage to be a witness only after the arrest of the petitioner, as highlighted by the special prosecutor," the High Court noted in its order.
Following the order, AAP leaders claimed it as a victory of truth over lies. Manish Sisodia took to X to write, "Today once again truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator."
Kejriwal was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, 2024, as part of a money laundering investigation related to irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Later, on June 26, 2024, he was arrested by the CBI while still in ED custody in connection with the excise case.