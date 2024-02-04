Arvind Kejriwal Holds Crucial Meet with AAP's Assam Unit in Delhi

State leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam unit held a crucial meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Sunday, sources confirmed.
According to information received, Kejriwal and the AAP Assam representatives held discussions on the seat sharing with its allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
This was reportedly the first meeting with the Assam unit of the AAP with the party's central leadership over seat sharing. Discussions were held regarding the seats they would contest if they were in the coalition.
Reportedly, another meeting is also slated to be held between the party's Assam representatives and Arvind Kejriwal on Monday to decide on the plans to move ahead for the elections in the state.
The team of party members was headed by President of AAP's Assam unit Bhaben Choudhury.