Arvind Kejriwal Moves SC Against Delhi HC's Stay on Bail in Excise Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to stay his bail in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.
A statement issued by AAP confirmed that CM Kejriwal filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking relief from the stay on his bail. The petition is scheduled for an early hearing tomorrow morning, as per his legal team's request.
The legal battle ensued after the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi granted regular bail to Kejriwal on June 20, despite opposition from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). The ED, citing a lack of adequate opportunity for a hearing, promptly challenged this decision at the Delhi High Court on June 21.
Responding to the ED's petition, the Delhi High Court imposed an interim stay on the trial court's order granting bail to Kejriwal, halting its implementation until further notice.
Earlier, on May 10, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal to participate in election activities during the Lok Sabha polls. He was instructed to surrender on June 2 and refrain from visiting his office or the Delhi Secretariat during this period.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for the year 2021-22, which has since been canceled.