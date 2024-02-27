Arvind Kejriwal Receives Eighth ED Summons in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued an eighth summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for investigation into the liquor policy case, reports said on Tuesday.
The Delhi Chief Minister has been asked to appear before the probe agency on March 4 (Monday).
Earlier, the probe agency sent a seventh summons to Kejriwal on February 22 after the Delhi CM did not appear before the probe agency on the sixth summons for questioning in a money laundering case.
On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal skipped the seventh ED summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.
The excise policy aimed to rejuvenate the declining liquor business in the city by replacing the previous sales-volume-based system with a licensing fee for traders. The policy promised upgraded stores and an improved purchasing experience, and for the first time in Delhi, it introduced discounts and offers on liquor purchases.