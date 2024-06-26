Arvind Kejriwal Remanded to CBI Custody for 3 Days in Liquor Policy Case

In a significant development, a court in Delhi on Wednesday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody for three days in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The order was passed by Special Judge Amitabh Rawat following an application by the CBI, which formally arrested Kejriwal after obtaining the court’s permission.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener is already lodged in prison in an excise policy-linked money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Judge Rawat approved the CBI's application, stating, "CBI application is allowed for three days."
The CBI argued that Kejriwal's custody was essential to uncover the larger conspiracy involved in the matter. The agency highlighted the need to confront the Delhi Chief Minister with evidence and other accused individuals in the case. Federal agencies previously alleged that a "south lobby" influenced the now-scrapped excise policy and implicated Kejriwal in the scheme.
Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI after the Rouse Avenue Court permitted the agency to question the AAP leader in court. He was remanded to CBI custody for three days and will be presented before the court on June 29 at 7 PM.
Following his arrest, Kejriwal withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court, which challenged the Delhi High Court's order staying his bail in the money laundering case. Kejriwal had been arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam and is currently held in Tihar Jail.