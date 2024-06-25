CBI To Arrest Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy case.
This development comes just a day before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Kejriwal's bail plea in a related money laundering case.
On Monday, the central probe agency examined Kejriwal in Tihar jail, recording his statement regarding the excise policy case. The CBI plans to produce Kejriwal in trial court tomorrow.
Commenting on the situation, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "At a time when there is a cent per cent possibility that Arvind Kejriwal will get bail from the Supreme Court, sources have informed me that the Centre is conspiring to register a fake CBI case against the Delhi CM and get him arrested by the CBI. The entire nation can see this and is standing in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal."
Earlier today, the Delhi High Court stayed the trial court's order granting bail to AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, in the money laundering case. In its order, the Delhi High Court stated, "The trial court should not have given any finding, which is opposite to the finding of the High Court. The documents and arguments were not appreciated properly."