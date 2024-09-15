Arvind Kejriwal to Resign as CM, Vows to Return With People's Mandate

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will step down from his position in two days and will not return to office unless the people of Delhi declare him "honest".
Kejriwal emphasized that the public's vote in the upcoming election will serve as a certificate of his integrity.
Addressing party workers at the party office on Sunday, Kejriwal said, "I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people. I will not sit on the CM post until the public announces its decision. Elections are after a few months. If you think Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me, I will take over as CM after the elections. If you think I am not, don't vote. Your vote will be a certificate for my honesty, then only I will sit on the post of CM."
The Delhi Chief Minister also expressed his desire for early elections, calling for Delhi’s polls to be held alongside Maharashtra’s.
He said, "The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections... Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the Chief Minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next CM will be decided."
Further, Kejriwal also took aim at the central government, accusing them of targeting opposition Chief Ministers in states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost elections. He argued that the BJP's strategy involves filing cases against opposition CMs, pointing to leaders like Siddaramaiah and Pinarayi Vijayan.
This marks Kejriwal’s first appearance at the AAP office after being released from Tihar Jail on Friday. He was arrested in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam but was granted bail by the Supreme Court.