Delhi Court Reserves Order on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea

A Delhi court has reserved its order on a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail on medical grounds in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue court announced that the order would be pronounced on June 5.
Kejriwal's interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for election campaigning ends today. Senior Advocate N Hariharan, representing Kejriwal, urged the trial court to expedite the decision, noting that otherwise, Kejriwal would have to surrender.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued against the trial court's jurisdiction to modify the Supreme Court's order. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta contended that Kejriwal's claims about his health were false, stating that Kejriwal had actually gained weight rather than losing it as claimed. This claim was strongly refuted by Kejriwal's counsel, who insisted on his deteriorating health condition.
The court heard that Kejriwal's regular bail plea is scheduled for hearing on June 7. Previously, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1, with instructions to surrender by June 2. Kejriwal's plea for an extension of interim bail was denied by the Supreme Court registry, prompting him to seek relief from the trial court.
During the hearing, the ED insisted that Kejriwal's plea was not maintainable before the trial court and accused him of fabricating health issues to avoid returning to jail. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju emphasized that the interim bail plea should be evaluated under the rigorous standards of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which requires a prima facie case and an assessment of the likelihood of committing further offenses.
Senior Advocate N Hariharan defended Kejriwal's right to interim bail based on his medical condition, arguing that it was essential for conducting necessary medical tests. He highlighted Kejriwal's long-standing diabetes and recent alarming fluctuations in his health metrics, urging the court to consider the humanitarian aspect.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, accused of being part of a conspiracy to benefit certain liquor sellers through the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that kickbacks from these sellers funded the Aam Aadmi Party's electoral campaign in Goa. Kejriwal has denied these allegations, accusing the ED of running an extortion racket.
The Supreme Court is yet to deliver a final verdict on Kejriwal's main plea challenging his arrest and remand. Meanwhile, the ED has also named the AAP as an accused in the money laundering case related to the excise policy.
