Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate CM Residence; To Move To New Home

On September 22, Atishi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi after being appointed by Kejriwal as his successor. In a symbolic gesture, she placed an empty chair beside her CM chair, stating, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today, I took charge as the CM of Delhi. I carry the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just as Bharat ji served with Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months."