Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate CM Residence; To Move To New Home

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is reportedly set to vacate his official residence in Delhi’s Civil Lines and move to a new home within the New Delhi Assembly constituency in the next two days.
The AAP has stated that Kejriwal is seeking a property that is free from disputes, ensuring a smooth living situation.
In a recent statement, the party mentioned, "Kejriwal will soon leave the CM residence, and the search for his new house has intensified. He prefers to live around New Delhi to stay connected with the people."
Numerous MLAs, councillors, party workers, and residents have offered their homes to the AAP chief as he makes this transition.
This development follows Kejriwal's resignation as Chief Minister on September 17, submitted to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Subsequently, Atishi claimed the opportunity to form a new government just days after Kejriwal was released on bail in the excise policy case.
Kejriwal has expressed intentions to return to the Chief Minister's position only if he receives a renewed mandate and a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the upcoming assembly elections, expected in February 2025.
On September 22, Atishi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi after being appointed by Kejriwal as his successor. In a symbolic gesture, she placed an empty chair beside her CM chair, stating, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today, I took charge as the CM of Delhi. I carry the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just as Bharat ji served with Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months."
Atishi, now 43, becomes the third woman to serve as Chief Minister of Delhi, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. She expressed confidence in Kejriwal's return to the Chief Minister's office in the upcoming elections.