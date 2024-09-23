Atishi Takes Charge as Delhi CM, Keeps Empty Chair for Kejriwal

AAP leader Atishi officially assumed the role of Chief Minister of Delhi today, following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal.
Drawing an analogy to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Atishi remarked, "My situation is like that of Bharat, when Lord Shri Rama went into exile, and Bharat had to govern in his absence."
Atishi (43), committed to leading the government for the next four months until the upcoming elections, likening her leadership to Bharat ruling with Lord Ram's 'khadaun' (sandals) on the throne.
Upon taking office, Atishi honored her predecessor by placing an empty chair next to hers, stating, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. I am confident that the people of Delhi will reinstate him after four months."
She was sworn in alongside her cabinet, with key members retaining their portfolios from the previous government.
Atishi will oversee critical departments including education, finance, power, and public works, managing a total of 13 portfolios. Saurabh Bharadwaj also took charge, overseeing eight portfolios.
Meanwhile, newcomer Mukesh Ahlawat has been assigned responsibilities in labour, SC/ST affairs, and employment, while Gopal Rai continues his roles in development, environment, and general administration.