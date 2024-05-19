Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Remanded to Delhi Police Custody in Swati Maliwal Assault Case

A Delhi court has remanded Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Arvind Kejriwal, to Delhi Police custody for five days in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case.
Judge Gaurav Goyal issued the order past midnight after hearing arguments from both the Delhi Police and Kumar's legal team.
Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava represented the Delhi Police and requested a seven-day police custody for Kumar. However, Kumar's lawyers, Rajiv Mohan and Shadan Farasat, opposed the plea, arguing that the arrest was made hastily since Kumar had already applied for anticipatory bail.
Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police earlier on Saturday. His anticipatory bail application became moot following his arrest.
Swati Maliwal, an AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, has accused Kumar of assaulting her at Kejriwal's residence. According to the FIR, Kumar allegedly hit Maliwal in her chest, stomach, and pelvic area with his legs.
AAP has denied the allegations. Additionally, videos have surfaced on social media showing Maliwal arguing with security personnel as she walked out of the Chief Minister's residence.