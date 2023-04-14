Arvind Kejriwal’s Fight Against Corruption Won't Stop: AAP Leader

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the party’s fight against corruption will not stop.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Friday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP and said, “The Centre wants to put AAP under pressure after it has become a national party. Under this, Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI. He will appear for questioning on April 16".

"I would like to tell the Prime Minister that you and your government is covered in corruption from head to toe and Arvind Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this CBI summon. The conspiracy hatched by you to arrest, jail and take action against Arvind Kejriwal on 16th April will not stifle his voice," Sanjay Singh said.

The CBI has summoned Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case. According to sources, Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am on Sunday to answer queries in connection to the case.

The summons comes as AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in jail in connection with the same case and the investigative agencies have made several arrests. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licenses to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.