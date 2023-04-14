CBI Summons Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 in Delhi Excise Policy Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 (Sunday) for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case.

According to sources, Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am on Sunday to answer queries in connection to the case.

The summons comes as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in jail in connection with the same case and the investigative agencies have made several arrests. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

Kejriwal has also received a summon from the Goa Police regarding a case of an alleged defacement of public property for which he will have to be present for questioning on April 27.

As Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party was officially recognised as a national party by the Election Commission, Kejriwal said all AAP leaders must be prepared to go to jail.