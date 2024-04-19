Arvind Kejriwal's Lawyer Denies Jail Diet Allegations by ED

Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's allegations regarding the Delhi CM's diet, claiming that the agency is trying to prevent him from having home-cooked food.
The lawyer, Vivek Jain, stated that Kejriwal is strictly following the doctor's prescribed diet. The ED accused Kejriwal of intentionally consuming items like mangoes, sweets, and sugar to manipulate his blood sugar levels for bail purposes.
Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody at Tihar jail due to a money laundering case, has filed an application in court to monitor his sugar levels continuously and consult his doctor. The court has requested a medical report on his diet and postponed the hearing.
Meanwhile, the BJP has been demanding Kejriwal's resignation, but he remains in office. Additionally, a PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking permission for Kejriwal to conduct official meetings via video conferencing from jail.