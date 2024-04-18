ED Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of Eating Mangoes, Sweets in Jail to Raise Sugar Levels

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of deliberately consuming mangoes, sweets, and other foods that raise blood sugar levels, in order to secure bail on medical grounds.
According to allegations leveled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal was eating mangoes, ‘aloo poori’, sweets and taking tea with sugar daily to raise his blood sugar level and use that as a ground to secure bail on medical grounds.
ED counsel Zoheb Hossain made the submissions before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in response to a plea by Arvind Kejriwal for regular check-ups of his sugar level and consultation with his regular doctor through video conference.
“Today, he (Kejriwal) is in court custody. He is in custody because of our case. The cause of concern is he was allowed prescribed home cooked food because he claimed he has high diabetes. But he is having mangoes, sweets and sugar with tea. This is a basis to create a ground for bail,” ED counsel Zoheb Hossain told a Delhi Court.
Hossain added that the diet chart for the jailed Chief Minister included mangoes and sweets, which is not permitted for any diabetic patient.
He further said that the matter came to light after the ED wrote to the Tihar Jail seeking information about Kejriwal’s diet and medicines.
On the other hand, Advocate Vivek Jain, appearing for Kejriwal, objected to the submissions by ED and said that the investigating agency was making these allegations only for the media.
Kejriwal’s lawyers had informed the Rouse Avenue Court that his sugar levels had dropped to 46 and was continuously fluctuating.
On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with money laundering charges associated with the excise policy case. The arrest took place hours after his plea for interim protection from arrest was rejected by the Delhi High Court. On April 15, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 23.