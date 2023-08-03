Ashwini Vaishnaw Tables Digital Personal Data Protection Bill In Lok Sabha

Union minister for communications, electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.
The members of the opposition strongly opposed the introduction of the bill saying that the bill violates the fundamental right to privacy. They demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny.
The opposition members said that the government had withdrawn a bill on data protection last year and the new bill required more scrutiny.
In response to that, Vaishnaw said that it is not a money bill and all issues raised by the opposition will be answered during the debate.
It may be noted that the bill provides for the processing of digital personal data in a manner "that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process such personal data for lawful purposes".