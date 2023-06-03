Odisha Train Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw says rescue ops top priority

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited Odisha's Balasore district, the site of the horrific train accident that claimed 280 lives.

The minister while taking stock of the situation termed the incident 'tragic' and said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the state government and the Indian Army were involved with the rescue operations at the spot.

The railway minister also said it was too early to comment on the cause of the accident. However, he added a high-level committee has also been formed to probe the details of the accident.

Further, the railway minister said, "Rescue operation at the spot is our priority, there should be no politics over the incident."

He also thanked the NDRF officials who were actively engaged in the search and rescue operation in Balasore.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that no state celebrations would be held on the day.

The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department.

Moreover, the Konkan Railway officials informed that the flagging off ceremony of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled in view of the tragic accident in Odisha.