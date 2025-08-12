"Asiatic Lion Population in India Rises to 891", Announces Bhupender Yadav

India’s Asiatic lion population has surged to 891, marking a 32% increase since 2020 and a remarkable growth of more than 70% over the past ten years, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced during World Lion Day celebrations held at Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district on Sunday.

Describing the population rise as an “astounding success of conservation,” Yadav credited the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s steadfast leadership. He highlighted Modi’s long-standing dedication to Project Lion, initiated first during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and continued as Prime Minister.

“It is a matter of immense national pride that if the Asiatic lion exists anywhere in the world today, it is in Gir, Gujarat. Our relentless conservation efforts have doubled their population in the past decade, giving hope to global wildlife protection. Let today’s inauguration inspire all to protect this majestic animal, the true symbol of Gujarat’s heritage and India’s ecological strength,” Yadav said.

The event, jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Gujarat government, saw the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera, MPs, MLAs, and other dignitaries. Despite being held in the remote Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, the celebrations connected virtually with hundreds of thousands of students across 11 districts within the Greater Gir Lion Landscape.

CM Bhupendra Patel revealed that lions have returned to the Barda region after 143 years. The current lion population in Barda stands at 17, including six adults and 11 cubs. Patel also announced a ₹180 crore investment plan encompassing advanced veterinary facilities, eco-tourism infrastructure, and proactive habitat management.

Spread across 192 sq. km, Barda Wildlife Sanctuary is becoming an important secondary habitat for lions. Strategically positioned near the Dwarka-Porbandar-Somnath tourist circuit, the sanctuary has been allocated land for a 248-hectare safari park.

Project Lion, announced by Prime Minister Modi during his 2020 Independence Day speech, is a 10-year initiative with a budget of ₹2,927.71 crore. It aims to ensure the long-term survival of Asiatic lions through habitat expansion, healthcare, and community engagement.

