Asiatic Lioness ‘Kesari’ Welcomes Four Cubs at Assam State Zoo

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Sunday announced the birth of four healthy Asiatic lion cubs at the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.

The cubs were born to lioness Kesari on July 24, 2025, he informed.

Expressing his delight, the minister said, “We are excited to announce that on July 24, 2025, our beloved Asiatic lioness, Kesari, gave birth to four healthy cubs at the Assam State Zoo.

Asiatic lions (Panthera leo persica) are an endangered species, native to India, with their last surviving wild population restricted to the Gir Forest in Gujarat. Their numbers in the wild have been under constant threat due to habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and reduced genetic diversity.

Notably, Patowary shared the news on the occasion of World Lion Day, adding that the timing made the announcement even more special.

