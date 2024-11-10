Asomiya Pratidin's Asish Gupta Re-Elected to Press Club of India's Managing Committee

Asish Gupta, the New Delhi Bureau Chief of Assamese daily Asomiya Pratidin, has been elected as a member of the Managing Committee of the Press Club of India (PCI).
Meanwhile, Assam’s Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty has been elected as the Vice President of the PCI.
Notably, this is the first time Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty has been elected as the Vice President, while Asish Gupta has been re-elected for the second consecutive time as a member of the management committee.
In addition, Gautam Lahiri, was re-elected as the President of the club this year also. It is worth noting that many members from Lahiri and Pisharoty’s panel have emerged victorious in this election.
Gautam Lahiri secured 1,045 votes to retain the President's position, while Sangeeta Baruah Pisharoty received 927 votes to become the Vice President, and Asish Gupta garnered 783 votes to be re-elected as a member of the management committee.
Notably, several journalists and media professionals were lined up at the Press Club of India on Saturday as polling was underway to elect its governing body. The polling, which began at 10 am, ended by 6:30 pm, reports said.