4 Including Former Press Club Leader, Arrested at Bangladesh-India Border

Mira, Bangladesh and Prasenjit Deb, Guwahati, Assam
In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals, including Shyamal Dutta, the former General Secretary of the National Press Club, and Mozammel Babu, Chief Executive Officer of Ekattor Television, were apprehended by local residents near Mymensingh's Dhobaura border while attempting to flee to India. The other detainees included Mahbubur Rahman, a journalist, and Salim, a private car driver.
According to Dhobaura Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC), the arrests occurred in the early hours of Monday when locals apprehended the group in a private car between the South Maizpara and Porakandulia border areas. The police were alerted by the locals and subsequently took the four into custody. The OC confirmed that the detainees were transported to Dhaka for further proceedings.
The arrest comes in the wake of significant political and social upheaval in Bangladesh. Following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid mass protests on August 5, anti-discrimination student movement leaders had blacklisted 52 journalists, accusing them of benefiting from the Hasina government.
Among those already detained were journalist couple Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa, the latter of whom faced allegations of physical assault in court.
Shyamal Dutta, previously elected as the General Secretary of the Jatiya Press Club, was replaced by Helal Hafiz following political changes. In response to student demands, the National Press Club removed Dutta and President Farida Yasmin, canceling their memberships.
Earlier in August, Dutta had been turned back at the Akhaura border while attempting to travel to India. The arrest and ongoing scrutiny of these journalists reflect growing concerns in Bangladesh's media community about potential attempts to control the press through selective legal actions.