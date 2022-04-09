Assam: 2 Held For Stealing ATM Card Of Coimbatore Woman Who Died Of Covid-19

Two people from were arrested for allegedly stealing ATM cards along with Rs 8.67 lakh from the bank account of a woman who passed away after suffering from Covid-19, last year in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.
The duo was reportedly working as cleaners in a private hospital. They were identified as Raj Panging of Lakhipathar and Atul Chgogai of Anipur.
They reportedly stole the ATM cards of the woman immediately after her death and withdrew large sums several times.
The matter came to the fore after the husband of the woman checked her account. He noticed that large sums of money were withdrawn from her account.
M Krishnasamy, her husband, filed a complaint with Peelamedu police following the incident.
The wife, K Yashodha, was admitted to a private hospital with Covid-19 symptoms and passed away on May 4, last year, the complaint stated.
She had two debit cards which were used to pay the bills of her treatment. Notably, her two debit cards were from Union Bank of India and City Union Bank.
Her husband, Krishnasamy, went to the hospital management where he learned about the cleaning staff stealing her cards.
He filed a complaint with the police under sections 379 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under which police initiated their investigation.