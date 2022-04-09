Assam: 2 Held For Stealing ATM Card Of Coimbatore Woman Who Died Of Covid-19

Two people from Assam were arrested for allegedly stealing ATM cards along with Rs 8.67 lakh from the bank account of a woman who passed away after suffering from Covid-19, last year in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

The duo was reportedly working as cleaners in a private hospital. They were identified as Raj Panging of Lakhipathar and Atul Chgogai of Anipur.

They reportedly stole the ATM cards of the woman immediately after her death and withdrew large sums several times.

The matter came to the fore after the husband of the woman checked her account. He noticed that large sums of money were withdrawn from her account.