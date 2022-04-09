Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor's Delhi Residence Looted

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s in-laws lodged a complaint alleging a theft of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.40 crores from their Delhi residence, said police.
The Deputy commissioner of police in New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth was quoted by ANI as saying, “Their house is on Amrita Shergill Marg in Lutyens' Delhi, where Anand's parents Harish Ahuja, mother Priya Ahuja and grandmother Sarla Ahuja live. The theft incident in Sonam's in-laws' house took place in February.”
Notably, a complaint was registered on February 23, 2022 of a theft at Harish Ahuja’s residence, reported ANI.
Guguloth said, “They complained that some cash and jewellery combined worth 2.4 crores was stolen. They had noticed it on February 11, 2022, but the complaint was filed on February 23, 2022. Immediately FIR was filed under section 381 IPC at Police Station Tughlaq Road and an investigation started. Teams have been formed and examination of the evidence is underway.”
The case has been transferred to special staff New Delhi district and they are investigating the matter, police said.
Meanwhile, police further informed that no arrest has been made so far in the case.