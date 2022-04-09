Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor's Delhi Residence Looted

Guguloth said, “They complained that some cash and jewellery combined worth 2.4 crores was stolen. They had noticed it on February 11, 2022, but the complaint was filed on February 23, 2022. Immediately FIR was filed under section 381 IPC at Police Station Tughlaq Road and an investigation started. Teams have been formed and examination of the evidence is underway.”

The case has been transferred to special staff New Delhi district and they are investigating the matter, police said.

Meanwhile, police further informed that no arrest has been made so far in the case.