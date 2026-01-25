Assam and Arunachal Shine in PM Modi’s 130th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 130th episode of his popular radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, marking the first edition of the year 2026. In his address, the Prime Minister praised the efforts of citizens in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh who have taken proactive steps to keep their surroundings clean and organised.

Referring to Assam’s Nagaon district, PM Modi highlighted the initiative taken by local residents to clean and maintain the old roads. He noted that the campaign began at the grassroots level, with small groups of residents gradually inspiring more people to join. Over time, these efforts expanded into larger teams, resulting in the removal of substantial waste from the streets, showcasing the power of community participation.

The Prime Minister also applauded the youth of Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh for their efforts to clean public spaces. Initially, a group of young volunteers came together to take up the mission of keeping their city clean. The initiative later spread to other areas of the state, including Naharlagun, Daimukh, Seppa, Palin, and Pachighat. According to PM Modi, these young volunteers have collected over 11 lakh kilograms of waste so far, demonstrating their commitment to civic responsibility.

In addition to Assam and Arunachal, PM Modi mentioned examples from Bengaluru and Chennai, highlighting citizen-driven initiatives aimed at promoting cleanliness and transparency. He emphasised that such efforts set a benchmark for others and strengthen the spirit of collective responsibility.

On the occasion of National Voters’ Day, the Prime Minister also urged citizens to celebrate the milestone of first-time voters, encouraging awareness and participation in the democratic process. He said that such celebrations would enhance voter engagement and make citizens more conscious of their electoral rights.

