Assam-Arunachal Border Row: Second Round of Talks Soon

In a bid to bring permanent solution to the age old inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, chief ministers of both states are likely to hold the second round of the discussion soon.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that he along with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma is committed for a permanent solution to all existing boundary issues.

He also said that the second round of talks with CM Sarma will be held within next few days. This will be followed by ground visit by all stakeholders.

Khandu said, “A permanent solution to the interstate boundary issue with Assam is not far away. With the active support of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the first round of meeting to resolve the issue has already been conducted. The second round will be held within the next few days.”

Khandu also urged the people of Lower Siang district to accept the decision of the state government on demarcation of its administrative boundary with East Siang district and its permanent headquarters at Siji.

It may be mentioned that Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804-km-long border, and there are 1,200 points of dispute.

