Explosive Seizure in Mizoram: NIA Conducts Search Ops in 2 Locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted search operations at two locations in Mizoram in connection with the explosive seizure case on Thursday.

The explosive seizure case is related to the recovery of 2421.12 kilograms of explosives including 1000 detonators and 4500 metres of detonating fuse from a vehicle and a recovery of Rs 73, 500 and Myanmar Currency of 9,35,500 Kyat from Mizoram on January 21.

The case was initially registered on January 21 this year by the Tipa Police Station in Siaha district of Mizoram. The case was re-registered by the NIA on March 2.

According to the NIA, documents and digital devices were recovered during search operations conducted at the premises of two accused persons.

