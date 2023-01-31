Assam-Based Fake Currency Racket Busted in Kolkata, 2 Held

Two Assam-based counterfeit currency racketeers were apprehended by the anti FICN team of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police.

The duo was arrested from Dufferin Road of central Kolkata on Monday evening, informed police.

Huge quantities of high-quality counterfeit Indian currencies were recovered from the accused during the search operations.

Acting on a tip-off, a total of 2,000 pieces of Rs 500 notes amounting to Rs 10 lakhs were recovered from their possession, informed the police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Rejjak Khan (40) and Shahar Ali (43).

The accused are notorious fake currency smugglers and are residents of Barpeta district.

A case has been registered under sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).