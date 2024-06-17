Assam CM Appointed as Co-In-Charge For Jharkhand Ahead of Assembly Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been appointed as the co-in-charge for Jharkhand ahead of the Assembly polls whereas Shivraj Singh Chouhan was appointed as the in-charge, which are scheduled to be held next year.
On Monday, BJP National President J.P. Nadda announced the leaders who will be in charge and co-in charge of the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.
For Maharashtra, Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw have been appointed as the state election in-charge and co-in-charge, respectively.
In Haryana, Dharmendra Pradhan and Biplab Kumar Dev will oversee the election preparations.
G. Kishan Reddy has been assigned the responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir.
The elections in these states are scheduled to take place within the next year, although the specific dates have not yet been announced.