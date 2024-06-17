Assam CM Appointed as Co-In-Charge For Jharkhand Ahead of Assembly Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been appointed as the co-in-charge for Jharkhand ahead of the Assembly polls whereas Shivraj Singh Chouhan was appointed as the in-charge, which are scheduled to be held next year.

On Monday, BJP National President J.P. Nadda announced the leaders who will be in charge and co-in charge of the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.