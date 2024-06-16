Congress President Condemns Relocation of Iconic Statues in Parliament

The Congress President has voiced strong objections to the recent relocation of statues of major national leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, within the Parliament House Complex. These statues, previously situated in prominent and symbolic locations, have been moved to a separate corner without any consultation, a move the Congress President claims violates the foundational spirit of democracy.
In a statement, the Congress President emphasized the significance of the statues' original placements. "The statue of Mahatma Gandhi, in a meditative posture in front of the old Parliament Building, held immense significance for India's democratic polity. Members of Parliament often paid their respects at this statue, drawing inspiration for peaceful and democratic protests."
Similarly, the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, positioned at a key location, symbolized the enduring values and principles enshrined in the Constitution of India. "The prior placement of Babasaheb's statue also facilitated seamless movement for people paying their tributes on his birth and death anniversaries," the statement added. The Congress President recalled personal involvement during student days in the 1960s, advocating for the installation of Ambedkar's statue in the Parliament precincts, a campaign that ultimately succeeded.
The Congress President criticized the unilateral decision to relocate these statues, stating, "All this has now been brought to naught in an arbitrary manner." The statement highlighted that there is a dedicated committee, the "Committee on the Installation of Portraits and Statues of National Leaders and Parliamentarians in the Parliament House Complex," which includes MPs from both Houses. However, this committee has not been reconstituted since 2019.
"Such decisions made without proper discussion and deliberation with relevant stakeholders are against the rules and traditions of our Parliament," the Congress President asserted. The relocation of these statues, the statement concluded, undermines their historical and symbolic significance, as well as the democratic processes they represent.