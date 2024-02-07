Assam CM Calls on Sarbananda Sonowal in Delhi; Discusses Plans for LS Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his residence in Delhi Delhi on Tuesday night, sources informed.
As per information received, the two ministers held an important meeting in connection to the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.
Reportedly, the Assam Chief Minister arrived at the BJP'S Central Office in New Delhi yesterday to take part in the Central Coordination Meeting.
He then went to meet Union Minister Sonowal at his residence right after the meeting, sources said.